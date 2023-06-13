‘This is gonna be a one-sided whooping’: Errol Spence Jr predicts domination against Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford finally went face-to-face in Los Angeles today, and Spence predicted that he would dominate Crawford when they meet on July 29 in Las Vegas.

“Everybody tune in and come out to the fight, because we’re gonna have a Craw-fish boil. And there’s gonna be enough for everybody. I promise you that,” Spence said.

“We had to get on the phone and talk about it, and now it’s finally happening. This is gonna prove not only who the best welterweight is, but who the best fighter in the world is. My mentality is to go all out and give everything. His mentality is the same.”

Spence (28-0, 22 KO) also took some shots at the level of competition Crawford (39-0, 30 KO) has faced, naming two Crawford opponents that Spence had already beaten.

“Terence hasn’t fought anybody. Even Shawn Porter said he didn’t train like he should against you. Kell Brook was already broken. I broke Kell Brook’s other eye, that’s how he got broke.

“Terence is a great fighter and I’m gonna break another great fighter’s will. Mentally and physically, I’m gonna dominate and come out on top.

“I don’t pay attention to the odds. Everything I’ve been through the last few years, I understand being the underdog. A lot of underdogs end up winning, that’s why it’s a bet.

“This is gonna be a one-sided ass whooping. It’s gonna take a few rounds, because he’s a tough dude. But everyone gets broke and we’re gonna break him down.

“I can guarantee you this is gonna be an action-packed, old school type of fight. If you’ve been craving those old fights, you have to tune into this one. This is a legendary fight. Belts aside, you talk about just these two fighters, this is the biggest fight in boxing. Especially because of the action we bring. We’re both going for the victory.”