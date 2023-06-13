‘He’ll give me my respect after I whoop that a—’: Terence Crawford fires back on Errol Spence Jr ahead of fight

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr are finally officially set to meet on July 29, with the undisputed welterweight championship on the line between the top two 147 lb fighters of the post-Mayweather era in boxing.

The fighters met up in Los Angeles to make it all totally clear that yes, this is really happening, and both had a lot to say about the long-awaited matchup.

Crawford believes he’ll prove that this has been his era in the sport of boxing.

“Y’all are going to witness greatness. We measure greatness by eras. July 29, I’m going to show everyone why this era is the Terence Crawford era,” Crawford said on Tuesday.

“I’m so excited that we’re here today and that we got this fight done. I’m excited for the fans. I have a gift for each and every one of y’all, because I love the fans. Without the fans, there’s no us. I’m going to give you all a gift with the presence of the two of us.”

“A win shows that I’m the greatest fighter of the era. No man has captured undisputed in two weight classes. That solidifies me as the greatest fighter of this era,” he added.

Spence (29-0, 22 KO) has taken to referring to himself as the “big fish” at 147, and Crawford (39-0, 30 KO) had plenty on that quasi-nickname.

“He calls himself the big fish. What happens when you take the fish out the water? You suffocate him.

“I’m gonna gut him and feed him to everyone that eats fish in here. If he’s a big fish, we’re gonna have enough for everyone, with potatoes on the side. We don’t smoke over here, we go hunting for fish fillet.”

Spence himself, of course, is predicting domination on his side, but Crawford believes he’ll get Errol’s respect with a win.

“People after this fight are gonna say that Bud Crawford is special. I can assure you that. He’ll give me my respect after the fight after I whoop that ass.

“I can guarantee that everyone is gonna witness something special. Errol doesn’t like to back up. I’m the type of fighter where you push me and I push even harder. We both have big hearts and like to fight. It makes for a great action-packed fight. July 29 is gonna be a great night for boxing.”