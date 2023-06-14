Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford: New York Press Conference (Live at 11 a.m. ET)

Today, with a scheduled starting time of 11 a.m. ET, Showtime will hold a live stream of the second-leg of the press tour for the upcoming undisputed welterweight showdown between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford. And you can catch the full stream right here on BLH!

After meeting on the west coast yesterday, both fighters will now make an appearance in New York City to formally announce and promote their impending battle, which has been long-awaited by fans.

And if yesterday was any indication, both fighters are certainly confident in their chances against one another, with Spence expecting a dominant showing, and Crawford expecting to earn his respect by putting a beatdown on Spence.

We’ll certainly be in store for more trash talk between the fighters, who still at the same time acknowledge one another as being the most worthy opponent they could have. Join us for all of the festivities!