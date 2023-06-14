Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Yudica set for July 28th on ESPN+

Wisely steering clear of Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford the following day, Top Rank announced that Seniesa Estrada will defend her unified minimumweight titles against Leonela Yudica on Friday, July 28th on ESPN+.

Estrada (24-0, 9 KO) has long been one of the sport’s top pound-for-pound female fighters, and she added “unified champion” to her list of accolades in March by beating an ultra-game Tina Rupprecht for the WBC minimumweight belt.

While this isn’t the undisputed clash with Yokasta Valle that fans wanted, she still figures to face a solid test in Argentina’s Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KO). The 34-year-old Argentine held the IBF flyweight title for nearly eight years before losing it to Arely Mucino by split decision last year. She went on to beat countrywoman Tamara Elisabet Demarco to earn a light flyweight title shot against Yesica Nery Plata, but instead drops further for a crack at Estrada.

“I am willing to fight any woman in or around my weight class, and I respect Yudica for accepting the challenge,” Estrada said. “My goal is to become the undisputed champion at minimumweight, but I can’t achieve that goal without defeating Yudica first. She is standing in my way, and I am coming to Las Vegas to make an emphatic statement.”

Yudica said, “I’m taking this amazing opportunity to show the world what Argentinian fighters are made of. I’m bringing the belts back home to San Juan with me.”

The co-feature pits super featherweight prospect Andres Cortes (19-0, 10 KO) against Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KO). Cortes powered through a cut to win a wide decision over Luis Melendez earlier this year and faces a man in Martinez who’s eager to get back on track after a 2022 rout at the hands of Robson Conceicao. Good scrap.

The undercard includes Abraham Nova (22-1, 15 KO) against Jonathan Romero (35-1, 19 KO), a 36-year-old Colombian who won a super bantamweight title in 2013, immediately lost it to Kiko Martinez, and has been bottom-feeding ever since. Roman Polanco, Karlos Balderas, Charlie Sheehy, and Subaru Murata will be in action as well.