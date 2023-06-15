Eddie Hearn says there are loads of options on the table for Regis Prograis with a win this weekend

As Regis Prograis gets set to defend his junior welterweight title this weekend against Danielto Zorrilla, his Matchroom promoter talks to Fight Hub TV about the pressure Prograis is under to perform, and potential fights for him that could come after. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Hearn on Prograis’ mindset heading into this fight

“He’s done more media this week than he’s probably done his whole career. And that’s important because we want to build his profile. So there is a lot of pressure because everyone’s building him up to be the best 140-pounder and people looking at Zorrilla thinking he’s going to slide through him like a knife through butter.

“I think it’s gonna be a tough fight, like this is a very tough kid (Zorrilla). I expect Regis to win but he has also got to make a statement. I’d like to see him win well.”

On talking to Devin Haney about fighting Prograis

“I was seeing if he’s coming (to the fight). He’s not coming ‘cause he has an appearance that he has to be at Saturday. But I said to him, I joked and said ‘if you don’t want smoke with Regis, I understand.’ And he said ‘no, I think it’s an easy fight for me.’

“So if that’s the case then we’re gonna make him an offer next week if Regis comes through and see if he wants to accept it. We’ve also got Jack Catterall, that’s an important fight for us to make, he’s a big part of our UK stable as well. You’ve got a brilliant fight between Richardson Hitchins and Montana Love, the winner of that could get the fight.

“You’ve got Ryan Garcia if he really wants to fight for the world title. We can walk straight into that fight next. So there’s loads of fights for Regis Prograis out there, and we’ll be looking to make the big fights happens but it’s still must-win on Saturday.”