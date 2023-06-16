Jermall Charlo and Demetrius Andrade agree to fight in the fall

Both Jermall Charlo and Demetrius Andrade got on an Instagram Live stream to have some fun with one another while Andrade also pushed his agenda of staging a fight between them. The full video of their interaction above has a lot of cringe moments and some NSFW language, so be forewarned.

Charlo continues to maintain the WBC’s world middleweight title despite not having fought in two full years. And although Andrade doesn’t think he can get back down to an even 160, he thinks the two can agree on a catchweight fight around 165-pounds that he believes the WBC will support Charlo by not stripping him of his title for this bout. Charlo, for his part, says he’s amendable.

“Let’s do this shit,” Charlo would say to Andrade.

“Yeah, for sure, man. It’s about time, we need to give the people what they’ve been looking for and also for ourselves,” Andrade responded.

“Let’s do it in like September,” Charlo said.

“I can be ready in September,” Andrade replied.

After a bit of haggling over the weight and a location, and poking fun at one another, both fighters said they were down to make it happen. Now let’s see if they can get the business done behind the scenes.