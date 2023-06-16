Subriel Matias vs Sergey Lipinets targeted for August 26th on Showtime

Subriel Matias will reportedly face another willing slugger in his inaugural IBF title defense, as Mike Coppinger brings word that he’ll meet Sergey Lipinets on an August 26th Showtime card.

This will be a voluntary defense, as the IBF has yet to produce a new mandatory challenger after Matias (19-1, 19 KO) overpowered Jeremias Ponce (30-1, 20 KO) for the vacant belt in February. Shohjahon Ergashev and Jose Carlos Ramirez sit atop the rankings and could be ordered to meet in an eliminator, though Ramirez’s possible crack at WBO gold against Arnold Barboza Jr could allow Andy Hiraoka to take his place.

This probably won’t last long, but it’ll be fun as hell while it does. Lipinets (17-2-1, 13 KO) is back in his proper weight class after a loss to “Boots” Ennis ended a three-year stint at 147, announcing his return last August by mauling Omar Figueroa Jr. His only loss at 140 came against Mikey Garcia in a competitive scrap, and while he’s likely outgunned by the indefatigable Matias, we know he’ll make Matias earn it.

This does, unfortunately, seem to indicate that Matchroom failed to court Matias. I need that Prograis unification in my life.