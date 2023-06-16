Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa, Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan Showtime tripleheaders official for July

Showtime is bringing out the big guns next month, confirming a pair of previously announced tripleheaders on back-to-back weekend.

July 8th sees Jaron Ennis (30-0, 27 KO) face Venezuelan upset artist Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KO) in Atlantic City. The previously revealed opener sees Edwin De Los Santos (15-1, 14 KO) look to build off of last year’s upset of Jose Valenzuela at Joseph Adorno’s (17-2-2, 14 KO) expense, and we now know that middleweight puncher Yoelvis Gomez (6-0, 5 KO) will return from a lengthy injury layoff against Marquis Taylor (14-1-2, 1 KO).

Two guaranteed firefights and a sink-or-swim clash of prospects makes for a nice card overall, so it’s unfortunate that it’ll compete with Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr on DAZN.

A week later on the 15th, fast-rising lightweight Frank Martin (17-0, 12 KO) faces 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan (12-0, 7 KO) in Las Vegas. News broke a couple weeks back about both the main event and the co-feature, a vacant bantamweight title fight between Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KO) and Alexandro Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KO), but the press release announced that Elvis Rodriguez (14-1-1, 12 KO) will open the show against Viktor Postol (31-4, 12 KO).

Interesting fight right there. Rodriguez is absolutely back in the driver’s seat after his well-aged loss to Kenneth Sims Jr and Postol, though pushing 40 and inactive since February of last year, was reasonably competitive with Gary Antuanne Russell before falling victim to a bogus stoppage.

This card will also go head-to-head with a DAZN show, this one featuring Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 in the main event.