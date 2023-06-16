 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa, Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan Showtime tripleheaders official for July

Yoelvis Gomez vs Marquis Taylor and Elvis Rodriguez vs Viktor Postol round out the respective main cards

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Jaron Ennis will face Roiman Villa in the first of two July Showtime tripleheaders
Showtime is bringing out the big guns next month, confirming a pair of previously announced tripleheaders on back-to-back weekend.

July 8th sees Jaron Ennis (30-0, 27 KO) face Venezuelan upset artist Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KO) in Atlantic City. The previously revealed opener sees Edwin De Los Santos (15-1, 14 KO) look to build off of last year’s upset of Jose Valenzuela at Joseph Adorno’s (17-2-2, 14 KO) expense, and we now know that middleweight puncher Yoelvis Gomez (6-0, 5 KO) will return from a lengthy injury layoff against Marquis Taylor (14-1-2, 1 KO).

Two guaranteed firefights and a sink-or-swim clash of prospects makes for a nice card overall, so it’s unfortunate that it’ll compete with Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr on DAZN.

A week later on the 15th, fast-rising lightweight Frank Martin (17-0, 12 KO) faces 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan (12-0, 7 KO) in Las Vegas. News broke a couple weeks back about both the main event and the co-feature, a vacant bantamweight title fight between Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KO) and Alexandro Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KO), but the press release announced that Elvis Rodriguez (14-1-1, 12 KO) will open the show against Viktor Postol (31-4, 12 KO).

Interesting fight right there. Rodriguez is absolutely back in the driver’s seat after his well-aged loss to Kenneth Sims Jr and Postol, though pushing 40 and inactive since February of last year, was reasonably competitive with Gary Antuanne Russell before falling victim to a bogus stoppage.

This card will also go head-to-head with a DAZN show, this one featuring Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 in the main event.

