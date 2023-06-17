Tszyu vs Ocampo: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Tim Tszyu is back in the ring tonight, which is technically Sunday where it’s taking place in Australia, facing Carlos Ocampo, with Tszyu defending his interim WBO title at 154 lbs in the main event.

The action will go live on Showtime at 11:30 pm ET, with two fights on the bill, including Ra’eese Aleem vs Sam Goodman in an IBF eliminator at 122 lbs, which is probably the best matchup of the entire night in boxing, at least on paper.

John Hansen will be here for live updates, including round-by-round for the main event, with all updates coming in this stream:

Main Card (SHO, 11:30 pm ET)