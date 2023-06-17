Prograis vs Zorrilla: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Regis Prograis makes his Matchroom debut and defends his WBC 140 lb title tonight against Danielito Zorrilla in the main event on DAZN.

Wil Esco will be on the coverage tonight, with round-by-round for the main event and highlights and results for the full main card, starting at 8 pm ET from New Orleans. All updates will come in this stream:

Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 6:00 pm ET)

Ginny Fuchs (2-0, 1 KO) vs Indeya Rodriguez (6-7-2, 1 KO), junior bantamweights, 8 rounds

Aaron Aponte (7-0-1, 2 KO) vs Xavier Madrid (4-2, 2 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Criztec Bazaldua (1-0, 0 KO) vs Elroy Fruto (1-1, 0 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)