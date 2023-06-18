Tim Tszyu wasted no time at all, dropping Carlos Ocampo twice and finishing the show in an announced time of just 77 seconds in a dominant, violent performance in front of a raucous Australian crowd.

Not a lot to analyze here, as Tszyu’s second punch of the night was a big right hand, a weapon that knocked Ocampo (35-3, 23 KO) down hard for the first time less than a minute later. Ocampo got up from it, but Tszyu (23-0, 17 KO) jumped right back on him, chasing him all over the ring and finally putting him down for the second and final time with an equally punishing left.

Rather than camping on his mandatory position and waiting for Jermell Charlo, Tszyu has taken on two credible challengers and impressed against both, obliterating Ocampo in less than a round after breaking Tony Harrison down across nine earlier this year. Tszyu retains his interim WBO belt and his mandatory position for Jermell Charlo, calling loudly for the fight in his post-fight interview. He’d already earned it, but tonight was just one more indication that he’s a real threat if and when it finally happens.

Sam Goodman SD-12 Ra’eese Aleem

An excellent opener saw Sam Goodman’s conditioning and persistence in the second half of the fight carry him over Ra’eese Aleem. Outstanding work from both men made this one tough to score through 8 rounds, with only one or two rounds clearly going to one fighter or the other.

Aleem looked great when active and on the move, as Goodman (15-0, 7 KO) was straight up and down and the easier man to find with punches. But Goodman picked up steam in the last four or five rounds as Aleem (20-1, 12 KO) slowed. Goodman was still stiff in the upper body, but his fresher legs and good movement got him away from a lot of Aleem left hooks.

The toss-up nature of most rounds showed on the official scores, with 117-111 and 116-112 cards for Goodman earning him the split decision win, while the dissenting judge had it 116-112 for Aleem. Bad Left Hook had it unofficially 115-113 for Goodman, and while 9-3 for Goodman and 8-4 for Aleem felt a little bit wide, anything a round tighter either way was a perfectly viable score.

