Natasha Jonas vs Kandi Wyatt vacant title fight joins Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall

Less than two weeks away from her return on Boxxer’s July 1st Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall show, Natasha Jonas finally has an opponent. Sky Sports announced today that rather than defend her unified super welterweight belts, Jonas will challenge Kandi Wyatt for the vacant IBF welterweight title.

With all due respect to Wyatt (11-4, 3 KO), this is less an intriguing clash of top contenders and more an indictment of women’s boxing’s lack of depth above 140. “Krush” is 1-3 in her last four and got mugged by Jessica McCaskill two fights back, but gets another crack at a world title after “CasKilla” got stripped.

The drop back to 147 shouldn’t be an issue for Jonas (13-2-1, 8 KO), who’s never weighed in above 150 pounds in her pro career. It’s hard to imagine her having too many issues here, and a win could set up a bout with McCaskill in the near future.

“Every time I think I’ve done enough in the sport, another opportunity presents itself to step things up. If there’s one thing that I always try and impress upon my daughter and on young people in general it’s to keep going, work hard and try your best,” said Jonas.

“Every camp I am improving, I’m evolving, I’m learning new skills and reaching new levels, so to me it would be foolish to stop now. The best-ever version of Natasha Jonas will be stepping into that ring on July 1.”