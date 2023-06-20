 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Teofimo retires, Golden Boy sues Ryan Garcia, is Tszyu a threat to Charlo, more: Boxing podcast for June 20, 2023

We’ve got plenty to talk about this week including Teofimo Lopez’s retirement, Golden Boy suing Ryan Garcia, and Tim Tszyu’s latest statement.

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tim Tszyu looked dangerous in a win over Carlos Ocampo, but is he a threat to Jermell Charlo?
Tim Tszyu looked dangerous in a win over Carlos Ocampo, but is he a threat to Jermell Charlo?
Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Tuesday: The day we cast some pod for you fine folks.

  • First Half: We’ve got fights this week, and we get into Ioka vs Franco 2, Berlanga vs Quigley, and Adames vs Williams. Also NyQuil hallucinations, Charlie Sheen sex scenes and 1994 movie confusion, and more!
  • Intermission: Competitiveness! The will to win! The eye of the tiger! Scott’s struggles with his own short term memory and John in the children’s kumite and concussions turning him into the master of trivia.
  • Second Half: Is Tim Tszyu a serious threat to Jermell Charlo? Sam Goodman is good, man! Regis Prograis stinks in victory, is he still worth consideration as a P4P guy? What the hell is Teofimo Lopez doing? What the hell are Golden Boy doing suing Ryan Garcia?

As always, thank you for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook