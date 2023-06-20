Tuesday: The day we cast some pod for you fine folks.
- First Half: We’ve got fights this week, and we get into Ioka vs Franco 2, Berlanga vs Quigley, and Adames vs Williams. Also NyQuil hallucinations, Charlie Sheen sex scenes and 1994 movie confusion, and more!
- Intermission: Competitiveness! The will to win! The eye of the tiger! Scott’s struggles with his own short term memory and John in the children’s kumite and concussions turning him into the master of trivia.
- Second Half: Is Tim Tszyu a serious threat to Jermell Charlo? Sam Goodman is good, man! Regis Prograis stinks in victory, is he still worth consideration as a P4P guy? What the hell is Teofimo Lopez doing? What the hell are Golden Boy doing suing Ryan Garcia?
