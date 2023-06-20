Christian Mbilli to face Demond Nicholson on Beterbiev vs Smith undercard

Good news: Eye of the Tiger Management announced today that super middleweight contender Christian Mbili will see action on Top Rank’s August 19th Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith show.

Bad news: it’ll be against Demond Nicholson.

Mbili (24-0, 20 KO) firmly established his credentials in March with a terrific slugfest against Carlos Gongora, which saw him weather some early damage before figuring out his opponent’s singular style and battering him down the stretch. The 28-year-old had been slowly working his way up the ladder, beating familiar faces like Ronald Ellis and DeAndre Ware before battling Gongora, but now takes a significant step back against Nicholson (26-5-1, 22 KO).

Nicholson is best known for his 2021 run-in with Edgar Berlanga, which saw him hit the deck four times but successfully take Berlanga the distance, and for suffering two knockdowns en route to a clean sweep on the cards against Demetrius Andrade this past January. Odds are he’s in for a beating.

Admittedly, Mbilli is in a bit of a holding pattern. He’s the top contender with the WBC and in two other top fives, but Canelo’s grinding the division to a halt and David Benavidez is apparently zeroing in on a showdown with David Morrell Jr, so I don’t blame him for staying busy.

“I know Nicholson has a reputation for being an offensive boxer, tough, and seizing every opportunity to strike first. But you know me, I’m ready for war, and above all, I intend to dominate from the first to the last round, if we make it that far! August 19th will be a ‘Solid’ evening!” mentioned Christian Mbilli.