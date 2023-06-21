 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin set for July 1st after Zhan Kossobutskiy withdraws

Charles Martin was previously scheduled to fight Gurgen Hovhannisyan in April

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Jared Anderson Returns Home - Press Conference Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Jared Anderson’s first-ever Top Rank main event won’t be a clash of undefeated Heavyweight contenders, but the replacement may be even better. Keith Idec reports and Mike Coppinger confirms that Zhan Kossobutskiy has been forced out due to visa issues, prompting Charles Martin to face “Big Baby” on 11 days’ notice.

“Prince” Charles (29-3-1, 26 KO) was slated to face another dangerous up-and-comer in Gurgen Hovhannisyan on the April 22nd Garcia vs Davis undercard, only for “Big Gug” to withdraw due to injury three weeks from fight night. Though we give him a lot of grief for the bizarre circumstances that earned him a world title and the ease with which Anthony Joshua took it from him, he’s a big, strong, experienced veteran and a genuine step up for Anderson (14-0, 14 KO).

Who knows? Maybe he has what it takes to force Anderson past the third round for the first time in his last six bouts.

The co-feature between Arslanbek Makhmudov and Raphael Akpejiori remains intact.

