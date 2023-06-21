As Carlos Adames puts the finishing touches on his training camp, leading into this weekend’s fight against Julian Williams, Adames says that he’s certain his time is coming, and he’ll soon ready to compete for the WBC middleweight title.

“My time will come where I will show the world that I’m the best middleweight,” said Adames. “A dominant victory on Saturday night will ensure me a fight with Jermall Charlo to see who the real WBC middleweight champion is. It’s been very difficult to get the big names in the ring with me, but I just have to keep winning.”

So, for now, Adames has to focus on the task at hand, and that means training for Julian Williams as he won’t be able to skip any steps. Luckily for Adames, he says his training has been going according to plan.

“I had an incredible training camp in Las Vegas with my coach Bob Santos,” said Adames. “We put in a lot of hard work and got some excellent sparring with some very good fighters. My road work was taken to the next level, with a lot of running in high elevation. I’m eating the best foods and feeling great.”

As far as Adames’ thoughts on Williams goes, he respects him as a credible foe who will put up some resistance, but still sees himself getting to Williams after wearing on him during the first half of their fight.

“I see Williams as a dangerous opponent,” said Adames. “He’s a former world champion who has a lot of experience and he has nothing to lose at this point in his career. I’m expecting a tough fight, but I feel I’m the better fighter in every aspect. I feel I can break him down and end the fight in the middle to late rounds.”

Join us for full live coverage of the fight on Saturday night!