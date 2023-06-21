Evelin Bermudez vs Kim Clavel unified title fight set for October 7th in Canada

After coming up just short in January, light flyweight Kim Clavel is set for a second bid at unified glory. Yvon Michel announced earlier today that Clavel will challenge IBF/WBO champion Evelin Bermudez on October 7th in Laval, Quebec City, Canada.

C’est officiel!@KKlavel en championnat du monde IBF/WBO vs la championne Evelin Bermudez

Le samedi 7 octobre prochain à la @Place_Bell de Laval!

2eme championnat unifié en 3 combats en 2023!

Billets en vente en juillet!

Go Kim go! #GroupeYM pic.twitter.com/LyoQeNgJlK — Yvon Michel (@yvonmichelGYM) June 21, 2023

No mention of a broadcast partner in the press release, but I’m guessing ESPN+.

Clavel (17-1, 3 KO), the former WBC champion, put forth a terrific but ultimately losing effort against WBA champ Yesica Nery Plata two fights back. After bouncing back with a UD over Naomi Arellano Reyes in May, she’ll look to get over the hump against Argentina’s Bermudez (18-1-1, 6 KO).

Bermudez defended the IBF title four times before taking the WBO title, defending it once, and losing the both of them to Yokasta Valle in a competitive scrap. When Valle moved back down in weight, Bermudez took on 20-0 Tania Enriquez for the now-vacant belts, reclaiming them via unanimous decision in her native Argentina.

It’s a well-matched fight with good action potential, and it positions the winner for a shot at undisputed supremacy against Plata. Nicely done.

“My journey has not been easy, I have never taken detours, but I have shaped myself and now nothing can stop me,” Clavel said. “I want to thank champion Evelin Bermudez for giving me this opportunity to win her titles. I know that she is a great champion and that she is confident in her abilities. I’m going to need all of Quebec behind me, I trust that with my team, my perseverance and all of you, that on October 7th I will be world champion again. Thank you for your eternal support.”

“I have always said that champions must face the best and Kim Clavel is part of this group,” Bermudez said. “She may have the advantage of fighting at home, but I am a proud and racy Argentina. I’ll give you a good show and return home with my belts.”