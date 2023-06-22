IOC officially expels IBA, boxing still expected at 2024 Olympics

After years of controversy and allegations of corruption, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially cut ties with the International Boxing Association (IBA), formerly known as AIBA.

Boxing remains on the schedule for Paris 2024, run directly by the IOC as it was at Tokyo 2020.

Controversy has dogged IBA through the presidential tenures of C.K. Wu, Gafur Rakhimov, and incumbent Umar Kremlev, ultimately prompting IOC to suspend the organization in 2019. A new federation, World Boxing, emerged earlier this year but has yet to officially link up with IOC.

This obviously won’t fix everything. Any sufficiently large sporting event, especially an international one, will inevitably produce some shady dealings. That said, Tokyo 2020 did seem to go a lot more smoothly than 2016 and 2012, to the point where individual oddities like Yuberjen Martinez’s robbery loss and Mourad Aliev’s disqualification actually stood out rather than getting lost amongst a sea of garbage. Hopefully the trend continues.