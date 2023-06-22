Canelo Alvarez set for September return on PBC show

Canelo Alvarez announced today that, for the first time since his November 2021 win over Caleb Plant, he’ll work alongside PBC for his return to action this coming September.

He did not offer any details beyond calling it a “done deal,” so all we can do for now is speculate.

This move lends credence to the current rumblings that Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KO) will face WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, who’s now more than two years removed from his last in-ring appearance against Juan Macias Montiel. That said, David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr are also with PBC, and “El Bandera Roja” recently shot down promoter Sampson Lewkowicz’s claim that the pair had agreed to square off in October or November.

For my money, it’s probably Charlo, which neither the WBA nor the WBC should allow but will anyway.

While we don’t have a main event just yet, we might already have a piece of the undercard, as Salvador Rodriguez reports that the Canelo Team won the rights to stage Julio Cesar Martinez’s cursed title defense against McWilliams Arroyo with a $345,000 bid. The fight has been canceled four times already and their one in-ring meeting ended via headbutt after two rounds.