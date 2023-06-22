With Julian Williams set to fight his way back towards title contention with this weekend’s bout against Carlos Adames, Williams says he’s seen the chinks in Adames’ armor and doesn’t at all view this as a task too tall for him.

“I’ve watched tape on him and he’s not unbeatable,” Williams said. “He’s a good fighter, but I’ve seen him down, I’ve seen him tired and I’ve seen him hurt. He’s no boogeyman.”

And should Williams be able to pull off the win here, he thinks it’ll give him the mojo he needs to get back to where he wants to be.

“This fight can definitely rejuvenate my career. I don’t think people fear him yet. He only hit the scene last year. All that about him being avoided is just talk,” Williams said of Adames.

“I’m not letting Adames know anything and I don’t have to say anything. We’re gonna show up and settle it in the ring like men on Saturday night.”

Williams goes on to say that he’s not interested in getting into a war or words with Adames as they’re going to have to do their talking in the ring in just a couple days from now.

“This dude is a bully. I don’t have to go back and forth with him and argue about what we’re gonna do. I’m gonna show up on Saturday night. Believe it.

“I’m locked in. I know what this is and I know what he is. It’s gonna show up in the fight. I’m a man and you cannot scare me.”

So as far as Williams sees it, he primed to put on a great performance that’s going to catapult him back to the top.

“I’m going to deliver a spectacular performance on Saturday night. The fans can definitely expect that. I’m getting my hand raised,” Williams says.