BKFC 45 - Palomino vs Lilley: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

BKFC is back tonight with BKFC 45 from Hollywood, Fla., featuring lightweight champion Luis Palomino defending his title against James “Lights Out” Lilley, plus more!
The main card and our coverage will start at 8 pm ET, and we’ll have updates, results, and hopefully some highlights and all that in this stream:
Along with the main event, there will be seven more fights on the main card, including Jake Bostwick taking on Erick Lozano in the chief support.
Join us tonight! If you’re new to BKFC, maybe give it a whirl and see what you think!
Main Card (FITE+, 8:00 pm ET)
- Luis Palomino vs James Lilley, for Palomino’s lightweight championship
- Jake Bostwick vs Erick Lozano
- Howard Davis vs Eduardo Peralta
- Bryan Duran vs Gilberto Aguilar
- Rene Rodriguez vs James Dennis
- Gee Perez vs Philip Ryan Carroll
- Alberto Blas vs Robert Armas
- Stephen Townsel vs Dillon Winemiller
