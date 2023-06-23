Heavyweight Dillian Whyte has spotted an opportunity for his next big fight and is now throwing his name in the hat, saying he’s both willing and able to take the place as Anthony Joshua’s counterpart for a proposed August 12 fight.

Whyte tells Sky Sports that he beat Joshua as an amateur, lost to him as professional, and would now love an opportunity to split his series with Joshua with a third fight so he can get one-up on his British rival.

“I’ve been up for fighting Joshua since the day I lost to him in 2015,” Whyte previously told Sky Sports. “The score is 1-1 so far. He’s won one. I beat him in the amateurs, he beat me in the pros so I want to get even. I would love nothing more than to have a chance to avenge my defeat,” he added.

Whyte would continue by saying if he does land a fight with Joshua his game plan will be to simply war it out, reasoning that Joshua is susceptible to pressure fighters who put him on the back foot from the start.

Of course before Whyte can start salivating over what he believes will be a knockout win for him in a rematch, he’s going to have to get the business done first, and that’s certainly not a given.