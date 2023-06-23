BKFC 45 results: Luis Palomino beats James Lilley, calls out Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez

Luis Palomino retained his BKFC lightweight (155 lbs) championship, beating James “Lights Out” Lilley by unanimous decision tonight in Hollywood, Fla., in the main event of BKFC 45.

Palomino (9-0) deserved the victory, but you get the sense that at 42, he is understandably starting to slow down just a bit, though still clearly a top-level fighter, and still has his claim to the top spot pound-for-pound in the sport, both now and in their short history.

Lilley (3-1) hung in the fight, but didn’t have an argument to win it, really, with the 48-47 card for Palomino fair, and the two 49-46 cards also fair.

The fight wasn’t one of Palomino’s more exciting, to be honest, and he started his post-fight interview with a combination apology/explanation for that, saying he’ll only “risk it” in the ring with a bigger name.

“I bang a lot harder than that, but you guys gotta understand my position,” he said. “I’m the only champion that has defended successfully more than three times. This was my sixth title defense. I’m 9-0 today, the only two-weight division, undefeated champion in the world. I’m the best in the world, but if I’m gonna risk the circumstances of a fight that can possibly go to a loss, I want to do it to a name that everybody knows around the world.

“I’ve seen Eddie Alvarez thought that (Lilley) was gonna take this fight today. Eddie Alvarez, where you at? My brother, why don’t we do it? We share some words, we keep that in private. All respects to you, I’m a fan, but you’re a beast, I’m a beast. For you, I’ll risk it all, baby.

“You give me a name known worldwide, you will see 10 times what you saw today. But I had to fight a smart fight. This dude Lilley was 8-0, come on, man. How many people have reached 8-0 in bare knuckle? I can’t risk it with him because people don’t really know him. No disrespect. I need a big name. Eddie Alvarez is already in the house. I’ll do a super-fight with Mike Perry if he’s down for it. Jose Aldo’s out there, maybe he wants to come over here and take the gloves off. Jeremy Stephens. Give me a name that’s known worldwide, man, and I’ll put it all on the line.

“I will not care about keeping an ‘0,’ because I like to fight. But I want to do it with a fighter that is known worldwide. That’s all I want.”

