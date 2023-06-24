 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Adames vs Williams: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Carlos Adames faces Julian Williams in tonight’s Showtime main event!

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
/ new
Carlos Adames faces Julian Williams in tonight’s Showtime main event!
Carlos Adames faces Julian Williams in tonight’s Showtime main event!
Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Carlos Adames will defend the WBC interim middleweight title tonight against former 154 lb titleholder Julian “J-Rock” Williams, in a Showtime main event from The Armory in Minneapolis.

Wil Esco will be on the card starting from 9 pm ET tonight, providing round-by-round, highlights, and full updates during the three-fight main card, which also features a 115 lb title bout plus Erickson Lubin’s return:

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 6:30 pm ET)

  • Caleb Truax (31-5-2, 19 KO) vs Burley Brooks (6-2-1, 5 KO), light heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KO) vs Wilner Soto (22-12, 12 KO), junior featherweights, 8 rounds
  • Mickel Spencer (3-0, 2 KO) vs Lyle McFarlane (2-1, 1 KO), junior welterweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KO) vs Julian Williams (28-3-1, 16 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds, for Adames’ interim WBC title
  • Erickson Lubin (24-2, 17 KO) vs Luis Arias (20-3-1, 9 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KO) vs Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KO), junior bantamweights, 12 rounds, for Martinez’s IBF title

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook