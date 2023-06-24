Adames vs Williams: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Carlos Adames will defend the WBC interim middleweight title tonight against former 154 lb titleholder Julian “J-Rock” Williams, in a Showtime main event from The Armory in Minneapolis.

Wil Esco will be on the card starting from 9 pm ET tonight, providing round-by-round, highlights, and full updates during the three-fight main card, which also features a 115 lb title bout plus Erickson Lubin’s return:

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 6:30 pm ET)

Caleb Truax (31-5-2, 19 KO) vs Burley Brooks (6-2-1, 5 KO), light heavyweights, 10 rounds

Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KO) vs Wilner Soto (22-12, 12 KO), junior featherweights, 8 rounds

Mickel Spencer (3-0, 2 KO) vs Lyle McFarlane (2-1, 1 KO), junior welterweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)