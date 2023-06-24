Berlanga vs Quigley: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Edgar Berlanga returns tonight to take on Jason Quigley in a DAZN main event from the Hulu Theater in New York.

We’ll be here from 8 pm ET with live coverage, including results, highlights, other updates, and round-by-round for the main event itself:

Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 5:45 pm ET)

Khalil Coe (5-0-1, 3 KO) vs Buneet Bisla (7-0, 3 KO), light heavyweights, 8 rounds

Pablo Valdez (6-0, 5 KO) vs Demian Daniel Fernandez (14-4, 5 KO), junior middleweights, 6 rounds

Ofacio Falcon (9-0, 6 KO) vs Pedro Vicente (7-5-1, 2 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)