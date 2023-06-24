Berlanga vs Quigley: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Edgar Berlanga returns tonight to take on Jason Quigley in a DAZN main event from the Hulu Theater in New York.
We’ll be here from 8 pm ET with live coverage, including results, highlights, other updates, and round-by-round for the main event itself:
Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 5:45 pm ET)
- Khalil Coe (5-0-1, 3 KO) vs Buneet Bisla (7-0, 3 KO), light heavyweights, 8 rounds
- Pablo Valdez (6-0, 5 KO) vs Demian Daniel Fernandez (14-4, 5 KO), junior middleweights, 6 rounds
- Ofacio Falcon (9-0, 6 KO) vs Pedro Vicente (7-5-1, 2 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)
- Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KO) vs Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds
- Adam Kownacki (20-3, 15 KO) vs Joe Cusumano (21-4, 19 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
- Reshat Mati (13-0, 7 KO) vs Dakota Linger (13-5-3, 9 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
- Yankiel Rivera (3-0, 2 KO) vs Christian Robles (8-0, 3 KO), flyweights, 8 rounds
