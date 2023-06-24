Carlos Adames won tonight, but there might be some controversy over the timing of the official stoppage. To begin. Adames (23-1, 18 KO) and Julian Williams (28-3-1, 16 KO) went to war with a lot of back and forth action throughout the fight, with Adames using a game plan consisting of a concerted body attack and power shots, and Williams using movement and placing good combination from angles.

As we got into the second half of the fight there were a few moments where Adames clearly stung Williams, but to Williams credit he was able to use his veteran savvy to tie up and roll punches to prevent a knockdown or a stoppage. Adames would continue to mount some momentum despite some stern resistance coming from Williams, and a sequence in the ninth round is where things really got heated.

Slowing down from the body shots, Adames was able to dial up some hard hooks and cut Williams around his right eye. Adames, who saw the blood, would then launch an assault in an attempt to get Williams out of there, but much like he had done earlier in the fight, Williams was effective as avoiding any major follow up shots that would put him down or out.

But as Adames continued to throw, the referee decided he wasn’t seeing enough coming back from Williams, and he jumped in to stop the fight. Williams was instantly furious, as well as his trainer Stephen ‘Breadman’ Edwards who berated the referee in the ring with a lot of expletives for his decision. The official stoppage came at the 2:45 mark of round 9. And for what’s it’s worth, nearly 80% of Showtime’s poll responded they thought the stoppage came too soon.

Adames vs Williams highlights

Undercard highlights and results

Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KO) KO-5 Luis Arias (20-4-1, 9 KO)

Erickson Lubin had a statement win tonight, becoming the first man to stop rugged journeyman Luis Arias in five rounds of action tonight and successfully bouncing back from a grueling beatdown from Sebastian Fundora last year. There’s not a lot to say about this fight other than the fact that Lubin was clearly a class above Arias, and picked him apart with sharp punching from the jump.

As the fight wore on, Arias had to resort to more and more roughhousing, and Lubin would then catch Arias with a chopping shot that put Arias down in the fifth. Arias sat on a knee as he took the count as he looked at the referee and complained of a shot behind the head, and as he got up between the count of nine and ten, the referee decided he was inclined to round up instead of down, and ruled it a ten count. Arias, needless to say, wasn’t thrilled with that call. The official stoppage came at the 2:11 mark.

In the post-fight interview, Lubin declared himself ‘BACK!’

Fernando Martinez (16-0, 9 KO) TKO-11 Jade Bornea (18-1, 12 KO)

Fernando Martinez successfully defended his junior bantamweight title tonight, stopping little known Jade Bornea in eleven rounds of fairly competitive actions. Martinez made it clear from the beginning that he was going to try to use his power shots to make a difference, but Bornea used his jab and range to keep Martinez from consistently landing at will.

Round nine was an ugly scene after Bornea’s ear would actually explode with blood on a left hook, splattering everywhere, including on Showtime’s ringside camera. There was a quick conversation with the referee about whether or not he wanted to continue, and Bornea was quick to say he wanted more smoke, despite a considerable amount of blood.

Considering the ear injury, Bornea really fought with an impressive amount of composure, but Martinez was already like a shark in the water at that point. After two more rounds of Martinez gaining more momentum and doing increasing damage on Bornea, the referee ultimately stepped in to call a halt to the fight at the 0:29 minute mark of round 11.