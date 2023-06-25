How to watch Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall, Jared Anderson, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for June 28-July 1, 2023

Wednesday, June 28

ProBox TV, 9:00 pm ET, Pedro Guevara vs Miguel Herrera. John may or may not be here. He’ll tell me later. Guevara held a title at 108! From 2014-15. He actually gave Kenshiro Teraji a pretty good fight in 2017 but has been operating at a Club-Plus level since then for whatever reason. BLH might have live coverage.

Thursday, June 29

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Smith vs Maxwell press conference.

Friday, June 30

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Smith vs Maxwell weigh-in.

FITE PPV, 9:00 pm ET, Roy Jones Jr vs NDO Champ. This might be somewhat more marketable if Jones hadn’t just lost a sanctioned fight to Anthony Pettis in April. But just like with his real boxing career, Roy can’t seem to hang up the exhibition/novelty gloves, going from the heights of the market with Mike Tyson to, you know, this. NDO Champ, aka Robert Wilmote, is a bodybuilder with an interesting life story. These two were set to do this in January and then didn’t, but now are. Anyway it’s $20.

Saturday, July 1

ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET, Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall. Thankfully ESPN+ and Top Rank popped in early to get the rights to this one and we didn’t have to wait until Thursday to see if it would wind up on FITE+ or the like. These two also met in the amateurs but did not develop a decade-long beef about it. Crews-Dezurn defends her undisputed super middleweight crown against former middleweight titlist Marshall in Manchester. It’s a good fight. Natasha Jonas will ignore her paper belts at 154 and focus on winning a paper belt at 147. There’s other stuff on the card, Ben Whittaker and Callum Simpson in showcase matchups, Zak Chelli vs Mark Jeffers in a solid mid-level matchup at 168. BLH will have live coverage.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell. Smith defends his British title, Maxwell defends his Commonwealth title, we’ve got an old-fashioned British and Commonwealth unification on our hands, lads! Our focus will be on the Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall fight, but if you’re watching this show also or instead, feel free to talk about it in that post, no reason not to, we’ll all be around, let’s make a real part of it. Undercard: Pat McCormack, Hopey Price, Beatriz Ferreira, and so on.

FITE+, 2:00 pm ET, BKFC 46 Newcastle: Rico Franco vs Kaleb Harris. Right now FITE+ have this listed as a 9:00 pm ET start, which I guess it could be if they’re only airing it on delay, but I have no idea why they’d do that. The BKFC app has a listed start time of 2 pm ET.

FITE+, 2:20 pm ET, Kieran Gething vs Sion Yaxley.

ESPN+, 6:00 pm ET, Anderson vs Martin prelims.

ESPN+ and ESPN, 10:00 pm ET, Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin. Martin’s in as a late sub for Zhan Kossobutskiy, and could well be a tougher fight, Kossobutskiy is unbeaten and has a KO record to make you go “ooh!” but he’s also 34 and hasn’t fought anyone. Martin may not be any great shakes, but he’s a legit veteran and a good step up on paper. If Anderson is everything Top Rank hope he is, then he should dominate in short order. If Anderson is the real deal, then he should dominate but perhaps less dramatically. There’s also another heavyweight fight with Arslanbek Makhmudov and Raphael Akpejiori. BLH will have live coverage.