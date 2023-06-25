Oscar De La Hoya and Eddie Hearn at it again: De La Hoya shoots down Munguia vs Berlanga idea

The high school cafeteria with Oscar De La Hoya and Eddie Hearn is back, as the two promoters responsible for everything relevant that airs on DAZN got going at one another yet again last night.

In this edition, De La Hoya is using Don King’s old “Lonesome Bob” (Arum) bit for his current obsession/rival, Eddie Hearn:

#lonesomeEddie top rank will not work with you pbc thinks you are a joke and we all know how I feel about you. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) June 25, 2023

Hearn shot back pretty quickly:

Do you remember when you flew into NYC begging to sign Berlanga? Watch him live on @DAZNBoxing tonight https://t.co/nFL0yF0KCG — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) June 25, 2023

De La Hoya did make a fair point in return, and Hearn volleyed a reply about Golden Boy’s current situation with Ryan Garcia (they’re suing Garcia, who wants out of his deal):

Who have you promised Ryan next? — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) June 25, 2023

They went on a bit more hours later:

#lonesomeEddie you couldn’t deliver @EdgarBerlangaJr to Canelo and now your throwing Munguías name? Good luck. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) June 25, 2023

It has nothing to do with @DAZNBoxing you have no fighters to work with. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) June 25, 2023

#lonesomeEddie promised @EdgarBerlangaJr Canelo and now he can’t deliver, like when he signed Mikey Garcia and couldn’t deliver. No wonder BOB and AL will not work with him. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) June 25, 2023

It should be said that Golden Boy hasn’t exactly been working regularly with Top Rank or Premier Boxing Champions much, either, and in fact De La Hoya had made a recent pastime of constantly criticizing PBC and Al Haymon. And while it’s fair to say Matchroom have a so-so U.S. stable, so do Golden Boy.

In short, these are two companies, under contract to the same platform, who could badly stand to work together, and DAZN could use it, too, because there’s not a Canelo fighting coming to their service for a while after he signed a reported three-fight deal with PBC.

You’d think that Hearn and De La Hoya would like to work together on a potential Munguia vs Berlanga fight, given that Golden Boy has struggled badly for years to get decent opponents for Munguia (Oscar has repeatedly blamed PBC for not doing a Jermall Charlo vs Munguia deal), and really, Munguia at this moment would probably be a fairly solid favorite against Berlanga.

It’s also a potentially great fight, and would do good business at the gate, you have to figure.

But this is boxing, where the rich decision-makers mostly engage in an endless pissing match, attempting to hurt one another far ahead of actually trying to serve their customers with the best product, even though it’s fairly well proven that the best product makes the entire business and sport stronger, which helps everyone, including them.

And it’s never gonna change.