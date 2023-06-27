Canelo Alvarez signs with PBC! Did Edgar Berlanga impress? BKFC’s future! More!: Boxing podcast for June 27, 2023

Tuesday is here! A podcast is here! But not the normal style, as it’s Scott and Scott alone week, plus some of John’s great Whirlyball voice in the middle.

One quick note: Our recording software picked up my mic weird as hell for that middle bit with John. I did my best to fix it but there’s only so much I could do.

First Half: Canelo has signed with PBC, what should get out of that fights-wise? Joshua Franco has retired, will it stick? Edgar Berlanga won, but did he really impress? Plus more!

Second Half: Weekend previews including Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall and Jared Anderson's return, then a Q&A with boxing free agency, BKFC, and the best coming fights discussed!

As always, thank you for listening!

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano