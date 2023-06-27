 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canelo Alvarez signs with PBC! Did Edgar Berlanga impress? BKFC’s future! More!: Boxing podcast for June 27, 2023

Canelo Alvarez is headed to PBC and much more on this week’s show!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Canelo Alvarez is headed to PBC and much more on this week’s show!
Canelo Alvarez is headed to PBC and much more on this week’s show!
Photo by Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Tuesday is here! A podcast is here! But not the normal style, as it’s Scott and Scott alone week, plus some of John’s great Whirlyball voice in the middle.

One quick note: Our recording software picked up my mic weird as hell for that middle bit with John. I did my best to fix it but there’s only so much I could do.

  • First Half: Canelo has signed with PBC, what should get out of that fights-wise? Joshua Franco has retired, will it stick? Edgar Berlanga won, but did he really impress? Plus more!
  • Intermission: John is here for a bit! Find out how Whirlyball went! Hear his weird voice!
  • Second Half: Weekend previews including Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall and Jared Anderson’s return, then a Q&A with boxing free agency, BKFC, and the best coming fights discussed!

As always, thank you for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook