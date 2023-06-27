Errol Spence expects his fight with Terence Crawford to be all-time classic

With a huge undisputed welterweight showdown looming between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford, Spence makes an appearance on Brian Custer’s The Last Stand podcast to talk about the importance of what he expects to be a historical matchup. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Spence on his feelings having finally secured a huge fight with Crawford

“Definitely my time. I feel like this what I been dreaming about since the amateur days when I was a kid, watching those documentaries of Ray Leonard and Tommy Hearns, and Marvin Hagler and Tommy Hearns. Just seeing the lead up and seeing how mean they was in the ring, just watching it like ‘man I want to be like them.’

“I finally have my opportunity where I can put on a show, and you know, put on a great performance and be like that and somebody have a documentary of me, the lead up to the fight...”

On what a win over Crawford does for his legacy

“I feel like it makes me the best fighter, not only in the welterweight division, but makes me the best fighter in boxing, period. And I feel like a victory — knowing how Terence Crawford temperament is and knowing how when you push him he gonna push harder — just having to break him, that’s going to be legendary. And I feel like how stubborn he is, he’s gonna want a rematch so it’ll probably be two fights.”