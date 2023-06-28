Ashton Sylve to return on Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz card, faces William Silva

Lightweight prospect Ashton Sylve will be back in action on Saturday, Aug. 5, featuring on the DAZN pay-per-view undercard for Jake Paul’s fight with Nate Diaz.

Sylve, of course, is promoted by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions. The 19-year-old most recently fought on May 26, beating late notice opponent Adam Kipenga over eight rounds in Florida. It was the main event of the first “Most Valuable Prospects” card, and saw Sylve (9-0, 8 KO) go the distance for the first time.

On Aug. 5, he’ll be facing 36-year-old Brazilian veteran William Silva (30-4, 18 KO). “Baby Face” is 20-0 in his home country, but he also hasn’t just stayed there and built up a record, as he’s gone 9-4 in the United States, and 1-0 in Puerto Rico.

You may have seen him on a Top Rank card of three over the years — he lost to Felix Verdejo in 2016, Teofimo Lopez in 2018, and Arnold Barboza Jr in 2019, and also lost to Cletus Seldin in 2021 on a Lou DiBella card in New York. Lopez, Barboza, and Seldin all stopped him.

For Sylve’s age and progression, this isn’t a bad fight at all. This is the sort of guy you’d expect him to be fighting, and the sort of guy he should be fighting.