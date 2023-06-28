Jessica McCaskill vs Sandy Ryan signed as McCaskill signs new deal with Matchroom

Matchroom boxing is pleased to announce that they’ve just reached a new deal with unified welterweight titleholder Jessica McCaskill.

The deal will start with a unification bout with WBO welterweight titleholder Sandy Ryan which will come next, airing live on DAZN, with a date and venue to be announced soon.

McCaskill, who was undisputed at welterweight at the time, is most recently coming of a unanimous decision loss to Chantelle Cameron last November in a bid to go undisputed at 140 lbs.

She’ll now head back to welterweight to put her remaining WBC and WBA up against Ryan’s WBO belt, which she won from vacancy in April, outpointing Marie Pier Houle.

The IBF title, also vacant, will be decided on Saturday between Natasha Jonas and Kandi Wyatt.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has made it clear that he intends to fill up DAZN’s schedule with a bunch of quality fights to replace the departure of Canelo Alvarez, and here he’s got a women’s world title unification on his hands.

We’ll provide more details on this fight as they become available.