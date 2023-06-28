Guevara vs Herrera: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

ProBox TV is back tonight from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, with Pedro Guevara facing Miguel Herrera in a 10-round main event.

Guevara (39-3-1, 22 KO) is a former WBC titleholder at 108 lbs, beating Akira Yaegashi in Japan back in 2014, and making two successful defenses before he went back to Japan in 2015 and lost to Yu Kimura. He also unsuccessfully challenged John Riel Casimero and Kenshiro Teraji for 108 lb belts in 2012 and 2017, respectively, and gave Teraji a pretty good fight.

The 34-year-old Guevara has won nine straight since the loss to Kenshiro, all of the fights coming in Mexico and largely against inferior opposition.

Herrera (22-5-5, 8 KO) is coming off of back-to-back losses, one an eight-round decision to Gohan Rodriguez in Jan. 2022, and the other a first round TKO against Angel Ayala in July 2022, so not exactly flying in hot here. The 27-year-old “Joyita” will be a clear underdog here, but you fight the fights for a reason.

John Hansen will be here for updates and discussion in the comments section. Join him tonight!

Main Card (ProBox TV, 9:00 p.m. ET)