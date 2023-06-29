Jordan White vs Eridson Garcia headlines August 4th ShoBox tripleheader in Pennsylvania

ShoBox is once again set to offer some Friday night action, this time on Friday, August 4th at Bethlehem, Pennsylvania’s Wind Creek Event Center.

The main event pits super featherweight Jordan “Shortdog” White (14-1, 10 KO) against undefeated Eridson Garcia (17-0, 11 KO). White has won 10 straight since a 2017 loss to Adam Lopez, among them a knockout of Misael Lopez, while the Dominican Republic’s Garcia has yet to score a noteworthy pro win but also boasts a solid amateur pedigree.

“This is my time, but Garcia is coming into our territory,” White said. “He is another in front of me on the way to where I need to be. A win over Garcia gets me ranked high in the WBC and another big opportunity on SHOWTIME to be able to showcase all my skills. I will show the world what they have been missing.”

“I feel great about this fight on August 4,” Garcia said. “I have been watching videos on White, and he looks like a good fighter. I feel extremely grateful, happy and excited about fighting on SHOWTIME. This is the biggest fight of my career. This is a stepping-stone to enhance my career, and it’s a great opportunity to show everybody what a great fighter I am.”

Up at super welterweight, Paul Kroll (10-0-1, 6 KO) takes on Guido Schramm (16-1-1, 9 KO) in what looks like a fun one. Kroll got off to a hot pro start with wins over Shinard Bunch and Luke Santamaria, but was gifted a draw against Marquis Taylor last year. Schramm, for his part, put Jahyae Brown through the wringer in April to claim a UD.

“It’s another good opportunity for me fighting on SHOBOX,” Kroll said. “This time I will capitalize on it and look like I am supposed to. This is an opportunity to get bigger and better fights. I love fighting close to home and in front of my family, fans and friends. I get a lot of love from the people that want to see me win. I am looking to win a world title in under 15 fights and become unified in about 20-25 fights.”

“I am working hard on a daily basis for this fight on August 4, and hopefully I will get the victory and impress the viewers at home and fans in attendance,” Schramm said. “Being on SHOBOX, I want to show the world what I have. I have a lot to prove still, and I want to show why I’m going to be the next Argentinian world champion.”

The opener pits 21-year-old super featherweight Julian Gonzalez (10-0-1, 9 KO) against Johnny Spell (8-0, 4 KO) in an eight-rounder. Gonzalez is a ShoBox veteran, stopping Rosalindo Morales in January, while Spell is a Pittsburgh native who won a decision at Wind Creek in March.

“We are back on SHOWTIME and back on the big stage,” Gonzalez said. “I don’t know much about Spell. I know he is an undefeated fighter and now I have to take another undefeated guy from Pittsburgh out. My profile went up with a knockout on SHOBOX but that does not go to my head – that can mess with you. This is just another person that is in my way.”

“I am ready for this and know it’s a big fight with another good fighter,” Spell said. “This will show who is built for the next level. The story line is that I am the underdog. This is my first TV fight and I am excited. I have seen him fight two times. He fought my friend from my city of Pittsburgh [Rosalindo Morales] and I feel like he is a good fighter who I have seen make a couple mistakes that I know I can capitalize on. Fighting on SHOBOX is a big opportunity for my city, as not many from Pittsburgh have fought on SHOWTIME. A win will put my career on the next level.”