Shields vs Cornejo: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

By Scott Christ
Claressa Shields will return to action tonight in Detroit, facing Maricela Cornejo in a defense of Shields’ undisputed middleweight championship.

The action will go live on DAZN at 9 pm ET, and we’ll be here the whole way. Live updates, highlights, results, all that will come in this stream:

Main Card (DAZN, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Claressa Shields (13-0, 2 KO) vs Maricela Cornejo (16-5, 6 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds, for Shields’ undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles)
  • Ardreal Holmes Jr (13-0, 5 KO) vs Wendy Toussaint (14-1, 6 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Joseph Hicks (6-0, 5 KO) vs Antonio Todd (14-7, 8 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Joshua Pagan (6-0, 2 KO) vs Ronnell Burnett (9-0, 5 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds
  • Marlon Harrington (8-1, 7 KO) vs Gheith Karim (9-0, 3 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Sarah Liegmann (7-0, 2 KO) vs Carisse Brown (7-4, 4 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds

