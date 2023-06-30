Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz will make his return to action next month as he’s set to take on Giovanni Cabrera on the undercard of Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford. Cruz is well aware that this will present him with a big stage to make a big statement, and he’s been preparing to do exactly that.

“I’m training hard as always and zeroing in on Giovanni Cabrera’s strengths and weaknesses,” Cruz said. “It’s an honor to be the co-main event of a fight that will be remembered forever in boxing lore.

“My plan is to go out there and put on a show for everyone watching. I’ll be ready. One round or 12 rounds, however long it lasts, it’s gonna be a great fight.”

Cruz goes on to emphasize that he really wants to put on the kind of performance that will demand him a rematch with Gervonta Davis, to whom he lost a narrow decision back in late 2021.

“I’m gonna put on a show against Cabrera. It’s all part of my effort to close every door that Gervonta has available to escape from facing me again,” Cruz said. “I want to prove that I’m the best at 135 pounds.

“I’m really excited to win this fight so I can get to the next level of what I want to achieve. Giovanni is a quality fighter and he’s undefeated for a reason. I’m definitely not overlooking him, because he’s earned this shot.”

Since his loss to Davis it seems as if Cruz has been very deliberate about his career moves, with an extreme focus on maintaining his position as a viable option for what would be another big payday for him. And under this kind of spotlight there’s perhaps no better time and place to cement himself as the next clear option for Davis. So to that end, Cruz plans to bring the action and excitement on July 29.

“The fans are extra motivation for me,” said Cruz. “I want to keep giving them spectacular fights. It fills me with joy and pride to see their support. I promise every single fan that this fight is gonna be worth the price of admission.

“He may think he’s faced fighters like me in the gym, but he better be ready, because facing the real thing is a lot different.

“I’m here to show everyone that I’m no social media fighter like some others are. I’m a dog, I’m a warrior and my ceiling is not even close to being hit yet.”

Shots fired, KingRy.