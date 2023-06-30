Hank Lundy announces retirement from boxing following stoppage loss to Kurt Scoby

One of my favorite boxing personalities over the years has finally decided to call it quits for good.

‘Hammerin’ Hank Lundy was stopped in the second round last night by Kurt Scoby, which marked the sixth consecutive loss for the 39-year-old journeyman fighter. With the loss and his subsequent retirement announcement, Lundy leaves the game with a 31-14-1 (14 KOs) professional record.

“I’m gonna be real, man. 17 years in the game, I ran and ducked from nobody, I fought the best, I fought who they put in front of me. So there’s no more to prove. What can you say that Hank Lundy didn’t do? I’ve been all over the country fighting, you know, it’s time to hang ‘em up. Time to hang ‘em up, man.”

When asked about what he feels was the best moment of his career, it didn’t take Lundy very long to come back with a response.

“I’m not gonna lie, David Diaz,” Lundy said in reference to his 2011 stoppage win. “I fought David Diaz with a broken rib. About two weeks before the fight I fell down the steps and you can see my rib still sticks out. I fought him with a broken rib and I ended up knocking him out cold.”

Lundy, who was always game to go anywhere at anytime to fight anybody, was a real throwback kind of fighter who obviously won’t get the kind of acknowledgment he deserves given his record. But in one final message, Lundy expresses his gratitude to the sport of boxing anyway.

“I thank boxing for saving my life, giving me the limelight, bought me so many things, I have my business and everything off, and I’m successful. But, you know, my heart and love goes out to boxing. Thank you for saving my life.”

We wish Lundy the very best in his post-fighting career.