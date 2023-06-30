Max Kellerman among on-air talents laid off by ESPN

In news that isn’t necessarily surprising but a shame all the same, Max Kellerman was among many on-air talent layoffs today at ESPN.

Others on the long list include Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Suzy Kolber, and Todd McShay. Awful Announcing has a full list, which unfortunately may not be complete just yet.

Kellerman, of course, has worked “in” other sports during his two stints with ESPN and his time at FOX Sports, but has been particularly notable to boxing fans over the years. We’re kind of a small group and Max long seemed like “one of us,” a passionate fan who had gotten into big-time gigs with HBO and ESPN covering the sweet science. Though it wasn’t his main job at ESPN anymore, he still hosted the “Max on Boxing” show.

Recently, his morning radio show was canceled, and Pat McAfee’s ESPN signing seemed to signal a likely end for his “This Just In with Max Kellerman” series in the afternoons on ESPN.

Though his focus hasn’t been just on boxing in recent years, Kellerman is a trusted and well-liked name overall, and fans would probably love to see DAZN or Showtime add him to their team.

This is also a reminder of how drastically the world of boxing broadcasting has shrunk in the U.S. in recent years, as those are really the only other two higher-end options, but again, Max is not limited to just boxing, and surely there will be other options out there for him that don’t really include calling fights or even professionally talking boxing much anymore.