Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell — not Jermall — Charlo official for September 30

Canelo Alvarez will be facing a Charlo brother next, but it will be Jermell, not Jermall, who is opposite the Mexican superstar on Saturday, Sept. 30, live on pay-per-view.

The bout will be the first of a reported three-fight deal between Canelo and Premier Boxing Champions. Prior reports had it likely that Canelo would face Jermall Charlo, who hasn’t fought in over two years, and has held the WBC middleweight title since Canelo left that division.

Instead, it will be Jermell, the reigning and undisputed 154 lb champion, jumping up two divisions to face the reigning and undisputed 168 lb champion. As you can imagine, “Undisputed vs Undisputed” will be the major piece of marketing here.

The fight will take place in Las Vegas, though an exact venue was not named. Of Canelo’s nine fights in Las Vegas since T-Mobile Arena opened in 2016, seven have been at that venue, with the other two at the MGM Grand, including his PBC fight with Caleb Plant in 2021.

It’s expected that the fight will be a Showtime pay-per-view, but that wasn’t noted on the early poster art either.

Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KO) last fought on May 6 in Mexico, beating John Ryder in what turned out to be his last fight working with Matchroom Boxing and DAZN for the time being.

Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO) hasn’t fought since his May 2022 rematch with over Brian Castano. He was slated to face Tim Tszyu in January, but a hand injury postponed that fight, and things have certainly worked out in favor of Jermell’s bank account here.

You good with Canelo vs Jermell?