How to watch Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for June 8-10, 2023

Thursday, June 8

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Edwards vs Campos press conference.

ESPN+ and Social Media, Noon ET, Taylor vs Lopez press conference.

DAZN and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Munguia vs Derevyanchenko press conference.

DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, Manuel Flores vs Walter Santibanes. “Gucci Manny” is back to headline the return of Golden Boy Thursday. Sometimes these are fun, sometimes they’re not much at all, but they’re always quickly paced and easy to watch. BLH will have live coverage.

FITE PPV, 10:00 pm ET, Fight Club OC. Four boxing bouts, two MMA, this outfit has been running for a bit now and seem to be doing well at their level.

Friday, June 9

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Edwards vs Campos weigh-in.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Taylor vs Lopez weigh-in.

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Munguia vs Derevyanchenko weigh-in.

FITE PPV, 6:50 pm ET, Adrien Broner vs Bill Hutchinson. The good news: This is available through a truly reputable PPV outlet, and let me say now that if the card gets scrapped, FITE are excellent about refunds in my experience. So if you’re on the fence for that reason, you can have confidence. It’s $25 for a 33-year-old Broner, who hasn’t been good in several years now, against a club fighter/lawyer from Pittsburgh. The Don King-promoted card also features Ahmed Elbiali, whom King remains fascinated with for some reason, and Guillermo Rigondeaux, plus some ........................ prospects. I’m gonna be here. BLH will have live coverage.

FITE+, 9:00 pm ET, BKFC 44 Montana: Kai Stewart vs Louie Lopez. Generally I’d be happy to pop in for BKFC coverage, but this is a night with some “pure boxing,” even if it’s a DK + AB show. If you are going to watch BKFC, feel free to join the live coverage for Broner-Hutchinson and talk about it in the comments and spend the evening shooting the shoot with us anyway. I’ll probably have it on in the background, too.

Saturday, June 10

FITE PPV, 1:00 pm ET, Boxing & Jammin. That’s what the show is called. It is $2.99 on PPV. A bunch of four and six round fights.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos. Sunny comes to Matchroom to defend his IBF flyweight title, plus two more world title fights with Cherneka Johnson vs Ellie Scotney and Nina Hughes vs Katie Healy at 122 and 118, respectively. A solid card with meaningful fights if nothing massive, plus plenty of prospects, including Cheav Clarke and Johnny Fisher. Bosh! BLH will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 5:10 pm ET, Taylor vs Lopez prelims. This is the time listed for right now, it often winds up a little bit adjusted by fight night, either way we’ll let you know then.

DAZN and Social Media, 6:00 pm ET, Munguia vs Derevyanchenko prelims.

FITE PPV, 7:00 pm ET, Ryan Rozicki vs Jean-Jacques Olivier. $10.99 from Halifax!

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko. This is the best fight Munguia’s had in years on paper. Yeah, Sergiy is past his very best, but he remains a tough customer, and he’s certainly a higher level than Kilrain Kelly and Gonzalo Coria for the love of pete. In theory, Golden Boy/DAZN could move this card quickly and allow fans to be able to see both this main event — which seriously, I think is quite good and intriguing — and the ESPN main event, but we’ll see. We’ll have live coverage for both anyway. BLH will have live coverage.

ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET, Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez. Honestly, one of the most fascinating fights on the calendar since it was made official, in my opinion, and it all depends on which versions of these guys show up. If they’re both on point, at their best, this is a potentially great fight. If one of them is off, the other might absolutely dominate. If they’re both off, who knows! Xander Zayas is slated for the co-feature. BLH will have live coverage.