 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anthony Fowler retires from boxing at age 32

Anthony Fowler ends his career 16-2 with 12 knockouts

By Patrick L. Stumberg
/ new
Boxing in London: Okolie v Cieslak Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

After a decorated amateur career and six years as a pro, super welterweight contender Anthony Fowler has hung up the gloves at age 32.

Fowler, a former Commonwealth Games champion and world bronze medalist, ran afoul of Janibek Alimkhanuly in the opening round of Rio 2016 before turning pro a year later. He quickly won his first nine in a row, never going past six, before dropping a a split decision to Scott Fitzgerald. Though a rematch never materialized thanks to Fitzgerald completely self-destructing to the point where he’s now serving a nearly yearlong jail sentence for assault, Fowler got back on track with another six-fight run.

This set up a major domestic clash with Liam Smith, and though Fowler started strong, he fell apart down the stretch en route to an eighth-round TKO loss. His subsequent bout, a decision over durable victim-to-the-stars Lukasz Maciec in 2022 that raised his record to 16-2 (12 KO), would be his last.

Fowler inarguably underachieved as a professional, but he gave us some good fights and is getting out with all his faculties intact, which is always laudable. Safe travels, Tony.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook