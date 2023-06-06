Taylor vs Lopez preview, Spence and Crawford, Oscar and Ryan Garcia, more: Boxing podcast for June 6, 2023

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day here at BLH!
- First Half: Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez headline a big week with a fight that is almost impossible to confidently predict, because who the hell knows what Taylor and Lopez have in them right now? Plus Jaime Munguia returns against Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Sunny Edwards is back, and more!
- Intermission: Books. A hit with nerds, dorks, dweebs, and poindexters, but are there any good ones?
- Second Half: Claressa Shields won again, but is there really any reason to keep watching these mismatch fights? Plus we get into Spence vs Crawford being made official, the latest Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia spat, and previews for some of this weekend’s lesser events, including Adrien Broner’s return on the soggy Jai Alai court in Miami with a promoter who was last relevant 20 years ago!
As always, thank you for listening!
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
