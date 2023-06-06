Edwin De Los Santos vs Joseph Adorno joins Ennis vs Villa on July 8th

Jake Donovan, confirming an earlier report from La Casaca Boxing Club, brings word that lightweight knockout artist Edwin De Los Santos will face Joseph Adorno on Showtime’s July 8th Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa show.

The 23-year-old De Los Santos (15-1, 14 KO), who dropped a split decision to still-unbeaten William Foster III on a 2022 ShoBox card, burst into lightweight contention by blasting out Jose Valenzuela eight months later. He hasn’t fought since, allegedly due to an inability to find willing dance partners.

Adorno (17-2-2, 14 KO) will be trying to juice himself down to the lightweight limit for this one, something he’s long struggled to do, but maybe having his back against the wall will give him the motivation he needs. He’s coming off a decision loss to Elvis Rodriguez in which he looked seriously undersized, and despite being just a year older than De Los Santos, there’s a sense that he needs to pull out all the stops if he ever wants to be a serious player.

The card will supposedly be a tripleheader, and so far they’re two for two on interesting bangers. Let’s see if they can get the trifecta.