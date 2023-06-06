Teofimo Lopez doesn’t believe Devin Haney beat Vasiliy Lomchaneko but not surprised by decision

Ahead of this weekend’s junior welterweight title fight against Josh Taylor, Teofimo Lopez takes some time to chat with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV and he lends his perspective on the recent fight between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko. Lopez says he doesn’t believe Haney deserved to win that fight, but isn’t surprised he took the cards since he knows the business of boxing. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Lopez On Haney vs Loma

“I had it 9-3 Loma,” Lopez said. “Yeah, Devin didn’t do enough. Loma was dictating the fight starting from the second round on. He was pushing the fight more, he was throwing combinations more, it’s just people gotta look at these fights without the commentators. Commentators try to make it very one-sided.

“I notice Andre Ward and Tim Bradley — which I don’t know even know how Tim Bradley’s in the Hall of Fame to be real, I don’t understand that part, I don’t think he’s a Hall of Famer. Andre Ward could be what it is, alright, finished undefeated and he faced some tough caliber fighters. I don’t think Bradley is a Hall of Famer. There’s other guys, other fuckin’ fighters that definitely outdid his career and his resume.

“So when I look at it I was just seeing every time Loma was connecting Haney — ‘cause I watch the fight but I knew what was gonna happen at the end. I know boxing and my business. I know it. People criticize me for what my comment was weeks before it but it stays the truth right now.

“Every time Loma was connecting they stood quiet. Every time Haney threw a jab or an uppercut they mentioned it. If you know your boxing, you know what’s going on. If you don’t know the business of boxing then people are gonna be upset and down on the decision. But I wasn’t.”