Josh Taylor says he’s still the man at 140, even if he’s no longer holding all the belts

As fight week continues on ahead of this weekend’s junior welterweight title fight between Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez, Top Rank releases some behind the scenes footage as Taylor makes the promotional rounds in New York City.

“I am the man at 140,” Taylor says. “Whether people like it or not, I am still #1 at 140. A lot of other people have got the belts, Prograis, unfortunately he knows that himself he’s not the real champion. He fought for a vacant title, which was my title.”

Interestingly enough, Teofimo Lopez turned away the cameras and a microphone, as he wouldn’t allow any filming of himself yesterday. Knowing Lopez, I’m not even going to bother speculating what that’s all about, so the next segment instead becomes a feature of Puerto Rican prospect Xander Zayas, who will be fighting on the undercard.

Check out the full video feature in the link above.