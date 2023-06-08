Flores vs Santibanes: Live stream and results, round by round, how to watch, full card info

Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores returns to the ring tonight, facing Walter Santibanes in a 10-round main event for Golden Boy Fight Night.

The show will go live on DAZN, and streaming free on YouTube, at 9 pm ET. John Hansen will be here in the comments section for live updates, commentary, scoring, and the usual.

Flores, 24, is a southpaw Golden Boy prospect at bantamweight, who has had catchweight fights just above the normal 118 lb limit so far, but never a full 122. This fight’s contract weight was 120 lbs, but think of him as a bantamweight when projecting, at least for now.

There will be three more fights on the card, too. Join us tonight!

Main Card (DAZN and YouTube, 9:00 pm ET)