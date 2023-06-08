 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flores vs Santibanes: Live stream and results, round by round, how to watch, full card info

“Gucci Manny” Flores is back in tonight’s Golden Boy Fight Night main event.

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Manuel Flores faces Walter Santibanes in tonight’s main event on DAZN
Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores returns to the ring tonight, facing Walter Santibanes in a 10-round main event for Golden Boy Fight Night.

The show will go live on DAZN, and streaming free on YouTube, at 9 pm ET. John Hansen will be here in the comments section for live updates, commentary, scoring, and the usual.

Flores, 24, is a southpaw Golden Boy prospect at bantamweight, who has had catchweight fights just above the normal 118 lb limit so far, but never a full 122. This fight’s contract weight was 120 lbs, but think of him as a bantamweight when projecting, at least for now.

There will be three more fights on the card, too. Join us tonight!

Main Card (DAZN and YouTube, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Manuel Flores (15-0, 11 KO) vs Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds
  • Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-12-4, 19 KO) vs Calista Silgado (21-16-4, 16 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
  • Daniel Garcia (5-0, 4 KO) vs Luis May (22-16-1, 8 KO), junior lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Gael Cabrera (debut) vs Ulises Rosales (0-6), junior lightweights, 4 rounds

