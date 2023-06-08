O’Shaquie Foster’s manager claims Joe Cordina doesn’t want fight: “We believe ‘Broadway Joe’ is a great actor”

Last month Bad Left Hook broke the news that O’Shaquie Foster is now a promotional free agent, but that doesn’t seem to have aided the attempts to make O’Shaquie Foster vs Joe Cordina in a super featherweight unification clash.

Speaking exclusively to Bad Left Hook, Foster’s manager Keith Mills broke down the situation.

“It doesn’t appear that Cordina and his team want the fight. Unfortunately, what happens on social media does not equate to real life.

“Joe Cordina repeatedly does interviews and states that he wants a title unification. O’Shaquie Foster has the WBC title which is regarded as the top strap in the sport. So, Foster decides to call Joe out to make the unification. Now Joe is on a vacation for almost seven weeks.

“He fought April 22nd, we’re in June already. We have received no phone calls from Joe’s team. That’s why we believe ‘Broadway Joe’ is a great actor. Foster is the top fighter in the division. Joe knows Foster won’t sit around and wait on him. That’s Joe’s entire plan, to wait Foster out.

“So when Foster takes another fight, Joe will fly home from vacation and say Foster is avoiding him. The same energy Joe uses to Tweet, he can email or text his team and direct them to make the biggest fight of his career.”

“Joe acts like he’s the younger man with all the time in the world. But Joe is 31 years old already.

“I think Matchroom wants to make Cordina vs Zelfa Barrett. But it’s Cordina saying he doesn’t want to fight Zelfa, he wants the unifications. So why not go after the top guy? This is one vs two in the division.

“I can also understand Hearn wanting to showcase ‘Shock’ in a few fights. If that’s the case, then he should just come out and tell us that. We have no problem with that, we’ll take the pressure off Cordina. No problem.

“There’s a lot of interest in Foster right now, and he’s still a promotional free agent. Whatever the plan is, they should probably give me a call very soon.”

Mills also confirmed that since I Tweeted the following Matchroom and Queensberry have reached out.

