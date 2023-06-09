It’s seldom wise to get into a fight with an ex-convict, a lesson Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores learned the hard way tonight in Indio, California. Walter Santibanes is a little over a year removed from finishing a 55 month stint in an Arizona prison, and he fought an aggressive, punishing style that earned him a big upset win and left the younger Flores (15-1, 11 KO) with his first professional defeat.

It would be easy to say Flores got exposed, but the reality is he hung in tough against an absolutely relentless, hook-and-uppercut intensive assault from Santibanes (12-2, 2 KO). Santibanes was fearless throughout, sitting down on hard punches and marking up the face of Flores early. Flores never looked shaken up by multiple flurries of uppercuts and sharp hooks, but he also couldn’t find an adjustment that stopped Santibanes from throwing them.

Flores certainly has a lot to learn from this one, but the outstanding performance and high-motor intensity of Santibanes was the real difference here. A Flores-friendly hometown crowd booed the official scorecards of 100-90, 99-91, and 99-91, but they were a fair picture of the performance by Santibanes.

Afterwards, a very happy Santibanes said he’s willing to fight anyone from 115 to 126 pounds, and he’ll certainly be a welcome presence on future Thursday shows for Golden Boy, or Saturday night undercards for anyone looking for a crowd-pleasing performer.

Jelena Mrdjenovich MD-10 Calista Silgado

The chief support between Jelena Mrdjenovich and Calista Silgado was often a slog, with referee Jerry Cantu spending more time separating people than a chaperone at a middle school dance. Mrdjenovich (42-12-4, 19 KO) did best at range or smothering the fight, which she did so often and aggressively that she was warned she’d lose a point for leading with her forehead.

When Silgado (21-17-4, 16 KO) got in middle distance, she landed some sweeping hooks and tomahawking overhand punches that rattled the taller Mrdjenovich. But she didn’t do it in enough rounds, as the judges had it 97-93, 96-94 for Mrdjenovich, with the third card a 95-95 draw. BLH had it unofficially 97-93, and Silgado falls to 0-11-1 in her twelve fights within the United States.

Daniel Garcia TKO-1 Luis May

Luis May’s return to the ring after almost four years inactive barely lasted more than a minute, as “Junebug” Daniel Garcia put him down hard with a doubled up left hand to the body. This was the third fight of 2023 for the 21 year old Garcia (6-0, 5 KO), and there’s no reason to think he won’t be right back to work again soon. May (22-17-1, 8 KO) didn’t land a serious punch on him.

Gael Cabrera KO-1 Ulises Rosales

Successful pro debut for Gael Cabrera, but opponent Ulises Rosales was clearly overmatched before the opening bell even rang. Rosales (0-7) entered not only winless, but dressed in regular shorts with pockets. Cabrera (1-0, 1 KO) had Rosales down on a body shot within the first minute, then down and out less than halfway through the first round.

Patricio Manuel UD-4 Alexander Gutierrez

Patricio Manuel remained undefeated in a lively little opener, sweeping all rounds on all cards for a unanimous decision over Alexander Gutierrez. No real drama, other than complaints from Gutierrez (0-2, 0 KO) after a clash of heads in the 4th round. Didn’t compromise the fight, though, and Manuel improves to 3-0 with the win.