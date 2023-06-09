 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broner vs Hutchinson: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV price, start time, full card info

Adrien Broner is back against Bill Hutchinson in a Don King main event tonight.

By Scott Christ
new

Adrien Broner returns against Bill Hutchinson tonight
Adrien Broner will return to action this evening in Miami, facing Bill Hutchinson in the first fight of his deal with promoter Don King, as Broner looks to get himself back into the mix at age 33.

We’ll have live updates of the show starting at 6:50 pm ET, with the fights airing on PPV (you can buy through FITE TV). We’ll have live results and commentary, and hopefully some highlights, but we’ll see how social media goes for this.

Everything will come in this stream:

Main Card (PPV, 6:50 pm ET)

Notes: We’re listing the start time of the FITE PPV, and also for the undercard we’re just listing what’s been listed so far, if there’s less or more we will adjust this when the card starts.

  • Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KO) vs Bill Hutchinson (20-2-4, 9 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Ahmed Elbiali (22-1, 18 KO) vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-6-3, 10 KO), light heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Guillermo Rigondeaux (21-3, 14 KO) vs Charlie Clemente-Andino (12-0, 5 KO), bantamweights, 10 rounds
  • Neslan Machado (19-0, 8 KO) vs Jonathan Smith (8-1, 6 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
  • Antonio Perez (7-0, 5 KO) vs Nigel Fennell (13-2, 8 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds
  • Antonio Williams (15-0-1, 6 KO) vs Braulio Rodriguez (20-6, 17 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Dorian Bostic (13-0, 12 KO) vs Joshua Clark (6-1, 2 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Adlay Rodriguez (4-0, 4 KO) vs Raul Garcia Jr (2-8-, 1 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds

