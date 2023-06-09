‘This is the toughest fight of my career’: Jaime Munguia prepared for Sergiy Derevyanchenko test

Jaime Munguia and Sergiy Derevyanchenko may be overshadowed on Saturday night, but the two will be in a pivotal main event on DAZN from Ontario, Calif.

Munguia (41-0, 33 KO) will be taking what seems on paper his toughest test in years against Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KO), a veteran who has fought at top level and remains technically sound and

“This fight is a good fight for us and for the fans. Without a doubt, he is a great rival to measure myself against and know where I am at in the division,” Munguia said at Thursday’s final press conference.

“Without a doubt, this is the toughest fight of my career. This will be a great fight, a great war. I trained really hard for this event, and this fight will be exciting with many punches. Arriba Mexico!”

Derevyanchenko echoed his opponent’s sentiments.

“I took this fight because Munguia is a tough fighter. I wanted this fight. It’s a tough fight. I want to fight tough fighters,” he said.

“I do not worry about Munguia or his team overlooking me. That is a problem for Munguia and his team; that’s their problem, not mine. I am focused on the fight, so on Saturday, we will see.”

Undercard Quotes

Shane Mosley Jr

“D’Mitrius Ballard is an excellent opponent. He’s his only loss was to the man on the left of me, Jaime Munguia. So he’s a great fighter. I am ready to show my skills and show what I’ve improved on, and show that I’m on my way to being a middleweight champion. I’m not saying I want to be, I’m saying I’m going to be the middleweight champion. The confidence starts here (pointing to his head). If [I] don’t believe it, who else is gonna believe so, I believe it. I will be a middleweight champion of the world.”

D’Mitrius Ballard

“I think fighting against Shane Mosley Jr is a perfect opportunity for me coming after my first defeat against Jaime a year ago. He’s coming off back-to-back wins, impressive wins, and I feel like it’s a perfect opportunity for me to get my name back in the middleweight contender list and continue my dreams and aspirations of becoming a world champion.”